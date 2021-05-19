Safaree and Erica Mena reveal their house was robbed; share photos of the alleged robbers wearing their stolen items

Safaree and Erica Mena’s home was robbed over the weekend and they are asking for the public’s help to find the people who made away with their valuables.

The couple took to Instagram to share CCTV footage of the robbers at their home. They also shared a photo of a man believed to be one of the robbers, wearing Safaree’s chain that was fashioned in the image of his daughter, Safire Majesty. The chain was one of the items stolen from their home.

The robber shared a photo of himself wearing the chain with a caption that reads, “This a celebrity chain. Don’t ask how we got it.”

Safaree said there were 4 robbers and he offered $20,000 to anyone who can help with the arrest of the robbers.

Erica also shared the same photos her husband Safaree shared and asked for help in arresting the thieves.

She also shared a photo of a stripper named “Christy Mahone”, wearing some of her stolen jewelry and carrying her purses.

She accused the woman of being…