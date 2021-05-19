Slay Queens arrested and handcuffed after ‘man who brought them to a hotel fled without settling the bill accrued’ (video)

A video making rounds online has captured moment three “Slay Queens” were placed in handcuffs after the man who brought them to a Ghanaian hotel, fled without settling the bill accrued.

Atinka News reported that while in handcuff, the women continued to argue among themselves as to who is to blame for their ordeal.

In spite of the argument, they reportedly could not come up with the amount needed and neither could they produce the man they came to the hotel with.

