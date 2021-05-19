Suspected Yahoo boy declared wanted for allegedly defiling 6-year-old girl in Delta

A suspected internet fraudster identified as Friday Billions, has been decelared wanted by the police for alleged defilement of a 6-year-old in Delta state.

Human rights activist, Comrade Israel Joe, who disclosed this on Tuesday, May 18, said the incident happened in Orhuvworun/Usiefrun community, Udu Local Government Area of the state. The suspect has been on the run after allegedly commiting the crime.

