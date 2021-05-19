Suspected Yahoo boy declared wanted for allegedly defiling 6-year-old girl in Delta

A suspected internet fraudster identified as Friday Billions, has been decelared wanted by the police for alleged defilement of a 6-year-old in Delta state.
Human rights activist, Comrade Israel Joe, who disclosed this on Tuesday, May 18, said the incident happened in Orhuvworun/Usiefrun community, Udu Local Government Area of the state. The suspect has been on the run after allegedly commiting the crime.
Read his post below:
One Friday Billions has allegedly defiled a 6 years old girl in Orhuvworun/Usiefrun community of Udu Local Government Area of Delta state. The little girl started drying up after the incident and the alleged internet fraudster have been on the run since the incident occurred. Indecent Assault have been alleged instead of Defilement.
We wish to thank the DPO Ovwian/Aladja Divisional Headquarters for his firmness on this matter as we put the public on notice about this incident. The whereabout of the suspect is still unknown as his mother has…
Source: Linda Ikeji