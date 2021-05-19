Two die, three injured as explosion rocks former Ogun State Governor, Gbenga Daniel’s Hotel in Ogun

Two people have died and more are injured after a gas explosion rocked Conference Hotel on Presidential Boulevard, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The explosion occurred around noon on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, resulting in the death of a technician and another yet-to-be-identified person.

Three others were left with varying degrees of injuries. They are receiving treatment in a hospital.

The hotel, located opposite the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), is owned by former Ogun State Governor, Gbenga Daniel.

Reacting, the hotel facility manager, Engr. Tunde Osinubi, confirmed the incident and attributed the explosion at the Conference Hotel to “fake gas cylinder”, according to The Nation.

Osinubu said in a statement: “A routine maintenance of the automatic revolving door at the entrance of hotel reception, which involved the use of oxyacetylene gas to weld the door hinges, was being carried out.

“The Oxyacetylene gas cylinder suddenly exploded, killing the…