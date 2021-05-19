Tyson Fury set for Deontay Wilder trilogy fight in Las Vegas on July 24 with Anthony Joshua bout to be pushed to ‘December’

Tyson Fury will reportedly fight Deontay Wilder on July 24 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas with his heavyweight bout against Anthony Joshua to be pushed back to December, according to promoter Bob Arum.

The Gypsy King was set to take on Anthony Joshua in their undisputed heavyweight title fight on August 14 in Saudi Arabia, but two days ago an arbitration case by Wilder ordered a trilogy between himself and Tyson Fury.

A judge ruled that Fury must go through with his contracted trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder by September 2021.

Recall Fury and Wilder signed a two-fight deal to meet again twice in 2020 after their first fight in 2018, which ended in a draw. The Brit defeated the American to take his WBC heavyweight title in February 2020 and Wilder then activated his clause to force a trilogy contest.

After delays pushed the fight back several times – including an injury to Wilder and pandemic issues, Fury’s team announced that they were moving on from the…