Aston Villa teenage sensation Chukwuemeka makes Premier League debut in Tottenham Hotspur win

Anglo-Nigerian teenage sensation, Carney Chwukuemeka made his Premier League debut in Aston Villa’s 2-1 comeback victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

Born in Austria to Nigerian parents, Chukwuemeka has developed through the ranks at Aston Villa since he joined the Claret and Blue Army at the age of 12 from Northampton Town.

He signed his professional contract at the club last October and he made Dean Smith’s matchday squad for the first time in February where he was an unused substitute in their 2-1 defeat to Leicester City.

On Wednesday, May 19, the 17-year-old replaced Zimbabwean midfielder Marvelous Nakamba in the 89th minute as Dean Smith’s men ended their three-game winless run in the league.

Sergio Reguilon’s own goal and Ollie Watkins’ match-winning goal, courtesy of an assist from Burkina Faso’s Bertrand Traore, completed the turnaround for Aston Villa at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after Steven Bergwijn’s eight-minute opener for the hosts.

