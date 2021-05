Atiku Abubakar’s son, Mustapha and his wife, Afrah Mubarak El-Nafaty, have welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Aliyu.

The couple got married on Saturday, December 15, 2019, in Kaduna State.

Photos of the former Vice President with his wife, son, daughter-in-law and newborn grandson were posted on Instagram on Wednesday, May 19.