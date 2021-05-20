Father of two-day old baby in incubator denies Kaduna State Govt’s claim that nurses disconnected oxygen supply (video)

Father of a newborn baby in incubator has denied claim by the Kaduna State Government that nurses disconnected their child’s oxygen supply to join the labour strike.

It will be recalled that the State Government had alleged that three nurses at Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital disconnected the oxygen supply of the two-day-old baby in an incubator on Monday, May 17.

Speaking to NTA News, the father said his baby is doing okay, adding that she was not placed on oxygen at that moment.

“Even then, the oxygen was not in her mouth because they said she was stable at that moment. We were the ones that emphasised that we have to carry our baby to another hospital,” he said.

Meanwhile, the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) Kaduna State Council has described the accusation by the Government that its members removed oxygen from a two-day old baby as unfounded and misleading to the public.

A statement issued by Chairman NANNM…