“I love my life as it is,” Yvonne Jegede tells follower who suggested she wanted her ex-husband back after she shared photos of her late mother-in-law

Yvonne Jegede has responded after a follower said it’s clear she misses her ex husband, Olakunle Fawole, aka Abounce.

 

The actress had gone on Instagram to share photos she took with her late mother-in-law,  Bukky Ajayi.

 

60a62d69c9d34

 

In the caption, she added how much she misses the veteran actress and said that her son will be proud to know about his grandmother. 

 

60a62d810c1df

 

A follower then commented: “U don dey miss your husband be that.”

 

And Yvonne responded: “No honey.  I love my life as it is.”

 

60a62ce9de922

 

Yvonne Jegede shared a beautiful relationship with the late actress, Bukky Ajayi. Sadly, her marriage with Bukky Ajayi’s son, Olakunle Fawole, didn’t work out.

 

 



Source: Linda Ikeji

