“I love my life as it is,” Yvonne Jegede tells follower who suggested she wanted her ex-husband back after she shared photos of her late mother-in-law

Yvonne Jegede has responded after a follower said it’s clear she misses her ex husband, Olakunle Fawole, aka Abounce.

The actress had gone on Instagram to share photos she took with her late mother-in-law, Bukky Ajayi.

In the caption, she added how much she misses the veteran actress and said that her son will be proud to know about his grandmother.

A follower then commented: “U don dey miss your husband be that.”

And Yvonne responded: “No honey. I love my life as it is.”

Yvonne Jegede shared a beautiful relationship with the late actress, Bukky Ajayi. Sadly, her marriage with Bukky Ajayi’s son, Olakunle Fawole, didn’t work out.