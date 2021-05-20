Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vows to keep on with attacks against Hamas as he rejects Biden’s call for ‘significant de-escalation’ in Gaza conflict

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vows to keep on with attacks against Hamas as he rejects Biden

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, May 19, vowed to continue a fierce military offensive in the Gaza Strip, rejecting calls from U.S. President Joe Biden to deescalate the operation that has left hundreds dead.

Netanyahu’s comments marked the first public rift between US and Israel since the fighting began last week

Israel and the US are two staunch allies and comments by Israel’s prime minister could complicate international efforts to reach a cease-fire.

 

The current fighting between Israel and Hamas began May 10 when the militant group fired long-range rockets toward Jerusalem after days of clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, a flashpoint site sacred to Jews and Muslims. Heavy-handed police tactics at the compound and the threatened eviction of dozens of Palestinian families by Jewish settlers had inflamed tensions.

 

