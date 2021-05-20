It is alright for citizens to call for restructuring and true federalism, but calls for secession is not acceptable

Minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed has said that calls for secession in the country is an unacceptable demand.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 2021 annual general meeting of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) in Bauchi on Thursday May 20, the Minister stated that while it is alright for citizens to call for restructuring and true federalism, the call for secession in certain quarters is not acceptable.

Lai also stated that the challenges we have today as a nation, can and will be surmounted. He said;