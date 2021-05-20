”Please forgive Baba Ijesha. Temper justice with mercy”- actor Adewale Elesho begs Princess (video)

Veteran actor, Adewale Elesho, has come out publicly to appeal to comedian, Princess, to forgive Baba Ijesha who was arrested in April for allegedly defiling her foster daughter.

Princess in a video she posted last month, alleged that Baba Ijesha had defiled her foster daughter when she was seven years old and that seven years later, the daughter opened up to her about the act. She arranged with some persons and planted a CCTV in her house that captured the actor molesting the teenage victim. Read here.

Baba Ijesha was on Tuesday, May 18, granted bail by a Magistrate who visited Panti to decongest the police facility. It is however not certain whether he has met his bail conditions or not. Read here.

In a video posted by Yomi Fabiyi, actor Elesho appealed to Princess to forgive Baba Ijesha and temper justice with mercy, reminding her that they are all actors. He also pleaded with the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Lagos state Commissioner of…