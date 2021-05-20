Power restored in Kaduna state after three days blackout

Power has been restored to Kaduna State, three days after a blackout due to the strike of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state.

Power was restored on Wednesday night, May 19, hours after the NLC suspended its five-day warning strike in the state.

Spokesperson of the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company in the state, Abdulazeez Abdullahi said power was restored by 10:30pm.

The statement read;