Power restored in Kaduna state after three days blackout

Power has been restored to Kaduna State, three days after a blackout due to the strike of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state.
Power was restored on Wednesday night, May 19, hours after the NLC suspended its five-day warning strike in the state.
Spokesperson of the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company in the state, Abdulazeez Abdullahi said power was restored by 10:30pm.
The statement read;
“We are happy to report that power supply has been restored to many parts of Kaduna State after the suspension of the strike action by the Nigerian Labour Congress this evening.
“As at 10:30 pm, we were able to pick load on most of our 11KV feeders hence many parts of the metropolis including Zaria and environs have had their supply restored. This was possible after restoration of the 33KV feeders by the Transmission Company of Nigeria.
“We once again thank all our esteemed customers and other stakeholders for bearing with us in the past four days. We also…
Source: Linda Ikeji