Spokesman of the senate, Ajibola Basiru has asked the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami to stop “rubbishing the Buhari-led APC government” with his utterances.

Basiru who was reacting to Malami comparing the ban on open grazing by Southern Governors to prohibition of spare parts trading in the North, stated that “anyone who cannot rise above primordial sentiments and pursue a parochial ethnic agenda need not occupy a position of trust especially at this time of sectional agitations.”

According to the senate spokesperson, such statements have made Nigeria a laughing stock in the comity of Nations and also not giving hope to those at the receiving end of the activities of the herdsmen.

Basiru said;