Turkey-bound Nigerian man arrested with 54 ATM cards

A Nigerian man, Abubakar Sale, has been arrested at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, with 54 ATM cards.

Sale was arrested by officers of the Nigeria Customs while attempting to board an Ethiopian Airplane to Turkey. Upon his arrest, he was discovered to be carrying 54 ATM cards of different banks, bearing various names.

The money-laundering suspect was handed over to the Head of Kano Zonal Office of the EFCC by Area Controller of the Nigeria Customs Service in Kano, S.P Umar,on Wednesday, May 19.

Umar told the EFCC head, Mualledi Farouq Dogondaji, to conduct further investigation.

On receiving the suspect, the EFCC zonal head assured that proper investigation will take place, adding that the Commission will communicate the outcome of the investigation and possible prosecution to the Customs Service.