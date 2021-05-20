“We don’t have any empirical evidence”- Lagos Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, reacts to reports of kidnappings in the state (video)

The Lagos state Commssioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has reacted to reports of kidnappings in the state.

Social media has been awash of alleged kidnappings in some parts of the state.





In an interview with AriseTV this afternoon, the police boss said though the command is not disputing the reports, however, there is no empirical evidence about the alleged kidnappings as it is yet to receive any report of such incident in the state.

According to him, kidnapping in Lagos is on a 0.0% level.

He however added efforts have been intensified on the Lekki Phase 1, Osborne and Ozumba Mbadiwe areas where the alleged kidnappings have been reported to have taken place.