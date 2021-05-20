”We’ll continue to honour her”- President Buhari mourns composer of National pledge, Professor Adebola Adedoyin

President Buhari has paid a heartfelt tribute to Professor Felicia Adebola Adedoyin, a renowned professor of Education and composer of the National Pledge.

Professor Adedoyin died on May 1 after a brief illness.

In a statement released by his media aide, Femi Adesina today May 19, President Buhari said her patriotic fervour will be remembered anytime the national pledge is recited.

”President Buhari asserts that the thoughtful and solemn words of the National Pledge by the iconic composer, have become an invocation to every citizen of the country to serve our fatherland with faithfulness, loyalty and honesty. The President submits that Nigerians will continue to honour the memory of this legend who in 33 words gave us a timeless promise to keep for the nation”the statement in part read

Adesina added that President Buhari extended his commiseration to the ”Adedoyin family, friends and associates as well as the Government and people of Oyo State on the passing…