Wendy Williams shares painful-looking photo of her swollen foot following battle with lymphedema disease

Wendy Williams has revealed the severity of her chronic health condition following her battle with lymphoedema, a disease that causes swelling in the legs.

The US daytime talk show host took to Instagram to share photo of her swollen foot and urged fans to join Team Wendy Williams for her run/walk to fight lymphatic diseases.

She wrote in her caption: ‘My Dr. Laure is the French lady who’s helping me live with lymphedema. She scrubs & understands my disease is not curable only manageable.

‘Oh yes, I’m wearing a sequin dress why not?! #lymphedema.

Lymphoedema is a long-term chronic condition that causes swelling in the body’s tissues. It can affect any part of the body but typically occurs in the arms and legs. The most common symptoms in addition to swelling are; a feeling of heaviness or tightness, restricted range of motion, aching or discomfort, and recurring infections.

Back in 2019, Wendy, 56, revealed she had been diagnosed with…