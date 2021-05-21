Boko Haram plotting to attack Abuja and Jos – IGP

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has warned that Boko Haram terrorists are planning an assault on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Jos, the Plateau State capital.

DailyTimes reports that the police boss issued a red warning to the police commissioners in both cities, claiming that intelligence reports revealed that the terrorists are planning ahead.

According to a memo sent to both commissioners of police and dated May 19, the IGP said both Muhammad Sani, a Boko Haram commander based in Sambisa Forest, and his deputy, Suleiman, who is based in Lawan Musa Zango, Gashua, Yobe State, will organize the planned attacks.

The IGP ordered the CPs to review their security architecture and beef up security around government facilities in Abuja and Jos.

The memo reads