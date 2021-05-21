Entry into Tecno’s Camission closes in 3 days and 4,000,000 Naira is up for grabs!

For this season of TECNO’s CAMission contest, 4 lucky winners and an all-paid trip abroad worth N4,000,000 is what is on the field of play!

The first edition of the CAMission was so huge we all just assumed it was a one-time project. But apparently not. The second season is in full gear, with just 3 days left to submit your entry!

Arnold Chukwujekwu, Barineka Divine and Fatai Arowolo, winners of the #UnlockCAMission competition in 2019

Let’s pump the breaks a little, and tell a short background story.

TECNO’s Camon series flagship is renowned for being camera-centric. The Camon phones are made to help users lock down colourful memories. But beyond that, they are great tools to photography lovers in a fast-growing world of mobile photography.

In line with that, TECNO birthed a campaign tagged#UnlockCAMission. The campaign’s intention was to increase conversations around the participation of young talents in mobile photography, as well…