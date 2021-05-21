Gunmen kill 2, abduct former lawmaker’s wife in Kaduna

Two people have been killed by gunmen who attacked Zongon Aya Community in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Two people including the wife of a former lawmaker were also reportedly abducted in the attack which took place in the town located along Kaduna- Zaria Highway around 11:15 pm on Thursday May 20.

Tthose killed have been identified as Salihu Alhaji and Falalu, while those abducted were Sallau Dan Albarka, a businessman and the wife of the ex-lawmaker.

Daily Trust reported that those killed went after the gunmen to rescue those abducted but were ambushed at a village called Tumbau. The third person identified as Mas’ud who drove the deceased on his motorcycle, was shot in the stomach but didn’t die.

An eyewitness identified as Kawu said;

“The gunmen came around 11:15 pm and started shooting sporadically in the community, living two people killed and abducted two others among them the wife of an ex-Lawmaker in the state.”

It…