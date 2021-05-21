‘He’d even have team talks with our wives!’

Former Manchester United player, Gordon Strachan has revealed how iconic football manager Sir Alex Ferguson ‘controlled’ every aspect of his players’ lives to get the very best out of them.

Ferguson is one of football’s most successful managers of all time having won a long list of trophies in Europe while coaching Aberdeen and most notably Manchester United.

Strachan, who played under the legendary boss at both clubs, claims his former manager would even speak to players’ wives and babysitters to ensure he was in the loop on every little detail in the lives of the players.

In an interview with talkSPORT, Strachan said: “He used to control your life and your family life!

“He even had a team talk with the wives before a cup final to say, ‘do not take him shopping, he’s resting. Give him what he wants, eating-wise’.

“There would be hell breaking loose now with that, there would be all sorts of screaming and shouting.

“He’d just say ‘look after them,…