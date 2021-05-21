Manchester City icon, Sergio Agüero agrees to join Barcelona on two-year contract

Manchester City icon, Sergio Aguero has reportedly agreed to join Barcelona on a two-year contract.

Football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano confirmed the news on Twitter, writing: “Sergio Agüero to Barcelona, here we go! He’s set to join until June 2023, agreement reached. Bonus included in case Barça will win the UCL.”

He also confirmed that Barcelona are closing in on signing former Manchester United forward Memphis Depay.

“#FCB More: Barcelona are also getting closer to sign Memphis Depay. He confirmed to his new lawyers that he wants to join Barça,” he added.

