N30m mosque is meant for displaced herdsmen – Federal Ministry of Agriculture says

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has reacted to criticisms it received after a memo granting approval for the release of N30 million for the construction of a mosque, surfaced online on Thursday, May 20.

Senator Dino Melaye shared a copy of the letter on social media ad condemned the Ministry for spending so much money to erect a mosque.

”What!!!!! Despite all the challenges facing food security, building a mosque is the Federal Ministry of Agriculture’s priority! To pray for Rain or what? How did we get here for Heaven sake. What has Government got to do with churches or mosque?

Other Nigerians condemned the Ministry for appropriating money for a religious center.

In a statement released by its Director of Information, Theodore Ogaziechi, the Ministry said the worship center was approved for herders evicted by Boko Haram from their Borno settlements. Ogaziechi said the mosque was built in response to a special request from the community…