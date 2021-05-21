Nigerian lady shares video of N16k prawn and friend plantain she was served in a Lagos hotel

A Nigerian lady has taken to Twitter to share a video of a N16k prawn and friend plantain she was served in a Lagos hotel.  Describing the price of the food as "daylight robbery", she concluded by saying that it wasn't her money that was used in buying the food.  @TheSopulu tweeted;  16,000 naira prawn and plantain "special signature from FOUR POINTS !!! I am livid . Like hoooowwwww???? This one is daylight robbery naw abi!



Source: Linda Ikeji

