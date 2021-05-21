Policeman shot dead in Abia as gunmen attack expatriate

A gang of armed robbers on Friday May 21, killed a policeman in Umuahia, Abia State capital.

The robbers reportedly traced their victim from Enugu-Port Hacourt Expressway to Bank Road in Umuahia, where they intercepted the ash colour Highlander SUV of the victim around 11am.

An eyewitness said the armed men who traced their Chinese target to a bank where he went to withdraw money, took advantage of the traffic jam along Mission Hill area of Umuahia to intercept the vehicle, carting away millions of Naira.

They reportedly shot into the air to scare passers-by, before shooting the police escort of the expatriate. The robbers then sped off with the money and left the owner unhurt.

Abia police spokesperson, Geoffrey Ogbonna who confirmed the incident said normalcy has been restored. He also vowed that the police will bring the dare-devil robbers to justice.