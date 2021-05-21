Victor Moses to join Spartak Moscow on permanent deal from Chelsea for €4.5million

Russian Premier League club, Spartak Moscow have agreed to sign Victor Moses on a permanent deal from Chelsea.

The former Nigeria international joined the Russian outfit last summer on loan after failing to win over former Blues boss Frank Lampard. His temporary stay in Russia has proved to be a success after he scored four goals and made several assists in 19 appearances as Spartak finished runners-up to champions Zenit St Petersburg.

The club confirmed that they will trigger the option in his loan deal to keep the 30-year-old on a permanent basis, with reports from Goal claiming the Blues will receive a €4.5million (?2.2billion) fee in three installments.

‘His contract would be automatically redeemed if the team finished in the top three, and we finished second,’ Spartak’s PR director Anton Fetisov told RIA Novosti.

Victor Moses spent the first half of last season on loan with Turkish club Fenerbahce, before moving to Inter Milan.