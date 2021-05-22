Asisat Oshoala tipped to leave Barcelona in the summer transfer window with Manchester United interested in buying her

Nigeria international, Asisat Oshoala is being tipped to depart Barcelona in this summer transfer window.

Top Spanish sports daily paper, Mundo Deportivo says that the Super Falcons captain wants to leave Barcelona in search of regular game time, and Manchester United Womens football club are very interested in her services.

In the current season, Oshoala has recorded fifteen starts from a possible twenty-seven in the Spanish Primera División, playing 1,292 minutes for the European champions.

The report says Barcelona are considering cashing out on Oshoala if United drop a good offer and will likely to go after another striker this summer if Oshoala departs the club.

The club is also considering giving more first-team opportunities to the prolific 18-year-old attacker Bruna Vilamala.

Oshoala who has won African Women’s Footballer of the Year four times would be an ideal signing for Manchester United as she has the experience of playing in the Women’s Super League with…