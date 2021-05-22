Bad weather caused military aircraft crash that killed the Chief of Army Staff and 10 others

The Defence Headquarters has blamed the plane crash which killed the Chief of Army Staff, Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 other military personnel on bad weather.
Defence Spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu who disclosed that the sad incident which occurred after the aircraft landed at the Kaduna International Airport due to inclement weather, added that the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Lucky Irabor has directed that an Accident Investigation Board be constituted to unravel the immediate and remote cause(s) of the unfortunate accident.
The statement read;
“It is with a heavy heart that the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) regrets to announce that this evening at about 1800 Hours, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru in company of his entourage, who were on official trip from Abuja to Kaduna, were involved in an air mishap.
“The unfortunate incident occurred after landing at the Kaduna International Airport due to inclement weather. The Chief of Defence Staff…
