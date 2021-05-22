COVID-19 patients developing a condition that causes their tongue to permanently expand so much they can not speak or eat (Photos)

Doctors have discovered some COVID-19 patients are developing Macroglossia, a condition where someone’s tongue is inflamed and begins to swell so much they can not speak or eat.

Dr. James Melville, one of the top researchers of the condition, is aware of nine cases where a COVID-19 patient developed the condition.

‘It’s actually a relatively common condition, but not to the degree of those patients. Those are what we consider massive or giant macroglossia and those are extremely rare,’ he said.

One of the patients he treated, Anthony Jones, woke up after surviving the critical case of COVID-19 that left him on a ventilator with his tongue swollen more than its normal size.

He has finally recovered, but Dr. Melville and other doctors remain perplexed over what might cause the rare complication.

Dr. Melville treated the first two cases of COVID-related macroglossia early in the pandemic last year.

According to Daily Mail, there have been seven new cases of the…