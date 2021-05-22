Full list of those who died in the military plane crash involving the Chief of Army Staff

A full list of those who died in the plane crash involving the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru has been released.
Buhari Sallau, Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Broadcast Media who published the list, disclosed that 11 people died in the plane crash.
Here is the full list below….
COAS ENTOURAGE
1. LT GEN I ATTAHIRU
2. BRIG GEN MI ABDULKADIR
3. BRIG GEN OLAYINKA
4. BRIG GEN KULIYA
5. MAJ LA HAYATU
6. MAJ HAMZA
7. SGT UMAR
CREW
8. FLT LT TO ASANIYI.
9. FLT LT AA OLUFADE.
10. SGT ADESINA.
11. ACM OYEDEPO.
Source: Linda Ikeji