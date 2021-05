NAF pilot, Flt. Leut. T.O Asaniyi, who died in the Kaduna crash on Friday, May 21, was planning his wedding.He had his wedding introduction two months ago, according to his friend who was to serve as his best man at his wedding. The post NAF pilot who died in the Kaduna crash was planning his wedding appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji