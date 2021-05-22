Nigerian Army confirms death of its Chief of Army Staff and 10 other officers in military plane crash

The Nigerian army has confirmed the death of Chief of Army Staff, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru.

The army said the aircraft was enroute to Kaduna from Abuja on Friday, 21 May, when the unfortunate incident happened.

It also said details of the crash burial arrangements will be communicated to the public soon.

Here is the full list of 11 people who died in the plane crash.

COAS ENTOURAGE

1. LT GEN I ATTAHIRU

2. BRIG GEN MI ABDULKADIR

3. BRIG GEN OLAYINKA

4. BRIG GEN KULIYA

5. MAJ LA HAYATU

6. MAJ HAMZA

7. SGT UMAR

CREW

8. FLT LT TO ASANIYI.

9. FLT LT AA OLUFADE.

10. SGT ADESINA.

11. ACM OYEDEPO.