Popular Nigerian cross dresser, James Brown talks about being molested prison, his rift with Bobrisky and more in this interesting episode of NaijaTalk Podcast (video)

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown, found fame after he was paraded as one of the 57 suspected homosexuals arrested at a birthday party in 2018, and ever since then he’s become an online sensation.

In this interesting episode of LITV show, NaijaTalk Podcast, James Brown talks about how he started crossdressing, his time in prison, his rift with popular crossdresser, Bobrisky and many more.

James explained that he had always wanted to put on women’s clothes and make-up since he was young.

On his time in prison, where he spent three weeks, James described those times as “hell,” saying that he was beaten, molested, and was made to pack feces alongside other prisoners.

He also claimed that in prison, there are different grades, the “VVIP, VIP, Medium Class, and Jakara, a crowded cell where he was kept.”

After his release from prison, James Brown said he went through series of therapy because of the traumatic experience in prison. He also claimed that he…