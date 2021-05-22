Two officers killed as gunmen attack NSCDC outpost in Anambra

Two officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have been killed after unknown gunmen attacked their outpost at Nneyi in Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State on Friday night, May 21.

A statement released by the state command’s Public Relations Officer, Edwin Okadigbo, said the gunmen also razed an official vehicle of the NSCDC and carted away the rifles of the officials.