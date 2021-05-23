Bandits kill Emir of Birnin Gwari’s driver, burn vehicle

One of the domestic drivers of the Emir of Birnin Gwari was on Saturday May 22, killed by bandits while driving along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari highway.

Daily Trust reported that the incident occurred around 3pm while the driver, identified as Nasiru Sarkin Zango was returning to Birnin Gwari having arrived in Kaduna earlier that day to service the vehicle.

Nasiru was reportedly alone when the attack occurred. It was also learnt that the bandits who appeared from the surrounding forest area and opened fire on the moving vehicle, also burnt the Toyota Hilux van he was driving.

The victim’s remains have been taken to Birnin Gwari town for burial. Kaduna State Police spokesperson, ASP Mohammed Jalige confirmed the incident and further disclosed that the command sent its men including the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) to ascertain the situation.