Black box of crashed Chief of Army Staff aircraft recovered, investigation ongoing

The Accident Investigation Bureau has announced that the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) from the crashed Beechcraft 350 aircraft that led to the deaths of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 other officers, have been recovered.

AIB’s General Manager of Public Affairs, Tunji Oketunbi in a statement released on Saturday May 22, said the agency has been mandated by the Nigerian Air Force to “lead the Investigation into the crash” of the military aircraft on Friday May 21.

The statement read;