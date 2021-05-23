DJ Cuppy watches the Monaco Grand Prix 2021 from the balcony of the Otedola family home in Monté Carlo (video)

Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola’s home in Monté Carlo has a nice view of the famous Circuit de Monaco, used annually for the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix.

DJ Cuppy, one of Otedola’s daughters, took to Instagram to share a video of her watching the Monaco Grand Prix from the comfort of her balcony.

As the Formula 1 drivers sped along the famous track, Cuppy got a view of the sport from her balcony and she updated her followers.

“This is literally my view of the Grand Prix. This is my view from the balcony. Here’s my view from the house,” the singer said as she showed her followers a short clip of the drivers racing.

