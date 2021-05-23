”It will end in praise”- Movie producer, Tchidi Chikere, writes amidst rumors that his marriage to Nuella Njubuigbo has crashed

Movie producer, Tchidi Chikere, shared a post on his Instagram page on Sunday May 23, praying for those who have offered him prayers since rumors of the crash of his marriage to actress, Nuella Njubuigbo, surfaced online.

The rumor gained more attention recently when Nuella removed his name and the tag ‘wife’ from her Instagram bio. Read here.

Tchidi in his post, prayed for those who have reached out to him. He also had a word for those who have attacked him since the rumors surfaced online. He ended by saying all of it will end in praise and that he wishes people what they wish him.