Photos/Videos from the ongoing funeral rites for the Chief of Army Staff and other military officers killed in ill-fated military aircraft crash

The funeral rites for the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and the other 11 military officers killed in the ill-fated military aircraft crash that occurred in Kaduna state on Friday, May 21, is ongoing in Abuja.

The bodies of the deceased military officers were conveyed from Kaduna state to Abuja this morning and will be buried at the Military cemetery.

A funeral service was held at the Air Force Protestant Church at the Air Force base in Abuja for the Christian officers and the National Mosque in Abuja for the Muslim officers.

