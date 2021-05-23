Twitter user narrates how neighbor’s live-in girlfriend got married without him knowing

A Twitter user has narrated how her neighbor’s live-in girlfriend got married without him knowing.

@Usedabackspace who disclosed that her neighbor and his girlfriend were from different ethnic group, revealed that the man told her that his live-in girlfriend planned her wedding in his house without him knowing as she was always speaking her language.

The Twitter user also revealed that the lady who claimed she was going for a cousin’s wedding, took transport fare from her boyfriend and only called him once after arriving.

The man however got to know about her marriage after visiting her parents’ house to find out if she was safe as he wasn’t been able to reach her.

The tweet read;