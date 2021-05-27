100 Ekiti students hospitalized after inhaling chemical used for fumigation

100 students of College of Health Sciences and Technology in Ijero Ekiti, Ekiti state, have been hospitalized after reportedly inhaling chemicals used for a fumigation exercise in the institution.
The Ekiti ministry of health which confirmed this, said 100 students were hospitalized on Wednesday May 26 but some of them were later discharged after receiving treatment.
The ministry added that two of the students were transferred to Afe Babalola Multi-System Hospital in Ado Ekiti and the Federal Medical Centre in Ido “for further treatment and observation”.
The statement read;
Today, we received information that a number of students from the Ekiti State College of Health Technology Ijero were hospitalised at State Specialist Hospital Ijero, as a result of an ill-timed fumigation exercise.
About 100 students were affected, but when the Honourable Commissioner for Health @okeanaye & other representatives of the State Government got to the facility, only 36…
