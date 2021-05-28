Abia vigilante arrested in Port Harcourt for allegedly killing US-based businessman

The Rivers State Police Command has paraded a member of Abia State vigilante group, Okorie Chukwuma, for allegedly killing his boss, Mr Eyinaya Ogbonna.

Eyinaya Ogbonna, a businessman based in the United States of America, had returned to Nigeria to invest and was building a gas station.

He then employed the suspect through the Abia State Vigilante Service to work for him and possibly safeguard the facility.

However, the suspect, Okorie Chukwuma, was reluctant to submit to his boss’ directives and developed animosity towards him.

He allegedly conspired with his colleague, another member of the vigilante and shot him dead with a pump-action gun during his boss’ visit to the facility.

After killing Ogbonna, Chukwuma then stole his Toyota Venza car.

He was arrested when he went to Port Harcourt to sell the car.

The suspect confessed to the crime during an interview with journalists in Rivers State.