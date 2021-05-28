French president Emmanuel Macron seeks forgiveness for France’s role in Rwanda genocide, but refuses to apologize

French President, Emmanuel Macron has publicly acknowledged France’s role in the 1994 genocide of Rwandans but stopped short of apologizing.

In a statement on Thursday, May 27, following a visit to the Gisozi memorial in the Rwandan capital Kigali, Macron acknowledged France’s “overwhelming responsibility” in the 1994 genocide in Rwanda and said only the survivors could give “the gift of forgiveness.”

“France did not understand that, while trying to prevent a regional conflict, or a civil war, it was in fact standing by the side of a genocidal regime,”

Macron’s admission is strongest public admission of responsibility from a French leader till date.

“By doing so, it endorsed an overwhelming responsibility,”

“On this path, only those who went through the night can, maybe, forgive us, give us the gift of forgiveness,” Macron concluded.

Rwandan President Kagame praised French President Macron’s speech, saying it was a “major step” in the relationship between the two…