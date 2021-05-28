Southern and Northern Kaduna groups agree to split state into two

Kaduna state will now be splitted into two following an agreement reached by representatives of southern and northern Kaduna.

The agreement was reached at a constitution review hearing at the state house in Kaduna. The hearing was attended by Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Uba Sani, senator representing Kaduna central; Kabiru Gaya, senator representing Kano south, and other stakeholders.

Jonathan Askake, President of the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) who presented the group’s demand for creation of Gurara state from Kaduna, also asked that the constitution be amended to allow for the creation of additional two geo-political zones. He also said that the planned Gurara state will be under a new zone called middle-belt west.

Asake said;