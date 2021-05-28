The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, Taylor Swift win big; See complete list of winners

On Thursday night, May 27, the iHeartRadio Music Awards took place with performances from The Weeknd with Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars with Anderson .Paak, Dan + Shay and Doja Cat.

Demi Lovato, Brandi Carlile and H.E.R. took the stage to honor legendary singer, Elton John as he was given the to iHeartRadio Icon Award while an all star tribute to his greatest hits was rendered.

Usher hosted this year’s star-studded event, which kicked off from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The Weeknd won, Male artist of the year and song of the year with hit track ‘binding lights’ , while Taylor Swift won ‘Best pop album’. Other winners include Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch.

See the full list of winners below.

Song of the Year

WINNER: “Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd

“Circles” – Post Malone

“Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa

“ROCKSTAR” – DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

“Watermelon Sugar” – Harry Styles

Female Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

WINNER: Dua Lipa

Megan Thee…