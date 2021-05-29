14 abducted Greenfield students released

14 students of Greenfield University in Kaduna State who were abducted from their hostels on April 20, have been released.

The students were released on Saturday afternoon, May 29, at a location along the Kaduna- Abuja highway.

Channels Television reported that Chairman of the Parents Forum, Markus Zarmai and few others were expected to receive the students at the drop-off location.

Though the government and police authorities are yet to confirm the development, parents of the abducted students said that they paid ransom, in addition to providing eight new motorcycles to the kidnappers before they agreed to release their children.