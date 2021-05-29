14-year-old boy to be tried as an adult for stabbing teen girl 114 times

A 14-year-old boy will be tried as an adult for stabbing 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey114 times earlier this month in Florida, officials announced.

Aiden Fucci was initially charged with second-degree murder but did not have time to enter a plea before his charges were upgraded to first-degree, premeditated murder.

The teen’s case was moved from juvenile to adult court, State Attorney R. J. Larizza said during a press conference Thursday, May 27.

Larizza explained the decision was made to charge him as an adult given the brutality of the case.

Bailey was reported missing to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office on May 9. Her family said she was last seen around midnight. A search was launched and at 6 p.m. her body was discovered in the immediate area near a retention pond, according to the arrest report.

Bailey

Fucci was identified as a suspect in the case and was arrested, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said in a May 11 news release.

“It…