Gombe uncovers 431 ghost workers

The Gombe state government has uncovered 431 ghost workers within its workorce.

The Committee for the Integrated Payroll Payent Gateway and Human Resource Management Information System (IPPGHMIS) said the ghost workers were suspended from the state’s payroll system for the month of May.

Commissioner of Finance and Economic Development, Muhammad Magaji also disclosed that another 691 staff are billed for investigation due to insufficient attendance as indicated by the biometric data capture machine.

Magaji said the state saved N27 million from suspension of the ghost staff, mostly from the health sector. He also said the state government withheld about N62 million from the 691 staff from the health sector and are billed for investigation for insufficient attendance.

In local government areas, the commissioner said 45 staff of Kwami local government have been suspended from the payroll of the council, thereby saving a total of N700,000.

Four other staff from…