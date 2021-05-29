Instagram comedian, Cute Abiola, ties the knot with his girlfriend (photos/videos)

60b1dbb510c59Popular Instagram comedian, Cute Abiola, has tied the knot. He got married to his woman in a private ceremony that took place in Ogbomosho, Oyo state on Friday, May 28. See more photos below 60b1da458ca9a60b1da5cd3e5160b1da7ac0ace60b1da9051b8d60b1daa1a69d9        View this post on Instagram           A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)The post Instagram comedian, Cute Abiola, ties the knot with his girlfriend (photos/videos) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.



Source: Linda Ikeji

